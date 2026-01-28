David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
1hEdited

Excellent!

There is a historical episode that resembles the current situation much more closely than Prohibition. That is the original Nullification Crisis, 1832/33. South Carolina declared the 1828 Tariff Act [Tariff of Abominations] and the 1832 Tariff Act, which reduced the original a bit, null and void, and unenforceable, even by the Federal government. Threats ensued and South Carolina began amassing troops. [Shades of the Minnesota National Guard being mobilized at present! Threats to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807.]

This was settled by a political compromise within Congress reducing the 1832 tariffs further.

For the original problem, you don't want a state to not allow revenue collection. Talk about pecuniary externalities! So, no federalism solution. But the original problem points to a central solution: Change immigration policy by ordinary political means -- Congress makes a law.

My guess, and it's only a guess, is that this is not gonna happen, on account immigration is the single most salient wedge issue at the moment. Karoline Leavitt's stated wish of the parties cooperating I think is chimera.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
1h

The parallels between Hitler and FDR are interesting. Both came to power in 1933 after four years of depression, and Hitler after ten years of street battles between Nazis and Communists. Germans were resentful of Germany's "unfair" treatment at the hands of the Allies in the Great War. When war started in 1939, draftees had been 12 when both came to power, and no one under 30 remembered the Great War in any detail. When both died and the war ended in 1945, draftees had been less than 6 when both came to power. An entire generation knew only that Germany had started a third war, both leaders presided over the end of the Great Depression, and America won and Germany lost another world war. Both populations began to recover from their one-man autocratic rule and assert some independence again. But both made long-lasting changes in society and government, neither for the better.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture