User's avatar
THulsey's avatar
THulsey
18m

Here's another pretty story, and more illustrative:

Although the destruction of written material by the Islamic forces is well known, a letter survives from 640 AD from the Caliph to General Amr, the leader of the Muslim armies in Egypt, who had asked the Caliph what should he do with the thousands of manuscripts he found in the library at Alexandria.

The Caliph's answer: If their content is in accordance with the revelations of Allah, they are superfluous, since the revelations of Allah more than suffice. If, on the other hand, they contain matter not in accordance with the revelations of Allah, they are abominable. Proceed then and destroy them all.

The Muslim writer Ibn al-Qifti, tells us that the books were distributed to the public baths of Alexandria where they were used to feed the stoves that kept the baths warm. It took six months to burn them all.

Anyone who cherry-picks the charming stories to the exclusion of the barbaric literature of the murderous cult of Islam is being mendacious.

Sven's avatar
Sven
5h

Has there ever been a system with a percentage based capital punishment? If you beat someone you get a 10% chance of being executed (otherwise no punishment). If you murder someone you get a 50% chance of being executed...

