What you will find here

I have a wide variety of interests and a diverse background, including a doctorate in physics, a career teaching economics and law at the undergraduate and graduate level despite never having taken a course for credit in either field, writing poetry, six nonfiction books and three novels, more than fifty years of historical recreation and related research, with my wife home unschooling our two children and publishing a medieval cookbook.

I cannot predict what things I will end up writing about but you can get a fair sample from my web page and eighteen years of blog posts