Biden’s Commutations
fair and unfair criticisms
3 hrs ago
•
David Friedman
11
3
The Adoption Market
pets and babies
Dec 16
•
David Friedman
33
43
First ask what it means
and then how anyone could know
Dec 13
•
David Friedman
25
30
The Virtue of Diversity
One odd feature of the Covid pandemic was the uniformity of the response.
Dec 10
•
David Friedman
44
39
The Economist on Mao
“In the final reckoning, Mao must be accepted as one of history’s great achievers: for devising a peasant-centered revolutionary strategy which enabled…
Dec 7
•
David Friedman
51
40
Hunter’s Pardon
Almost a year ago I wrote a post strongly hinting that Joe Biden would pardon his son (Ignore the first part of the post, which is about something…
Dec 4
•
David Friedman
36
62
Problems of the Modern World
and candidate causes
Dec 1
•
David Friedman
21
33
November 2024
Are Books Worth Writing?
Should I write a book or books based on my Substack posts?
Nov 28
•
David Friedman
29
44
Heat Pumps, Thermostats, and Bad Design
We have a gas furnace and a heat pump.
Nov 25
•
David Friedman
27
35
Brilliant Simplicity
some examples
Nov 22
•
David Friedman
27
18
Bursting Bubbles
I live in a rather special world.
Nov 19
•
David Friedman
27
62
Abolishing the Dept of Education
what might it mean?
Nov 16
•
David Friedman
29
47
