31m

Interesting view of intelligence shifting from fluid to crystallized as we get older. I've had somewhat the same thoughts but from the other end. I grew up in a rural area, and we climbed everything in sight, especially trees. After a while, we only climbed trees we hadn't climbed before. After more while, only types of trees we hadn't climbed before. And after a while, we stopped climbing trees. I don't know if I'd call that crystallizing our tree-climbing experience, but it does seem related. "Been there, done that" also comes to mind.

I became a computer programmer. At first, every new computer (like during the RISC vs CISC wars) meant ordering the manuals and studying the instructions of computers I would never program. Every new language was something more to experiment with; I remember especially Java on Linux and spending a year or two expanding on a single useless program just for the fun of playing with a new language, and never using Java in any job. But then Perl replaced basic shell utilities (grep, sort, awk, sed, ...) and a job which used nothing but Perl, and when Python, Ruby, Haskell, and some others came out, they were interesting to learn about, but not to learn, and only for a few weeks; actually using them for serious experimentation was no longer interesting.

Please forgive me for making an off the cuff statement, but my assessment is that morality is real but not ontologically fundamental. From a logical standpoint, any ontological heirarchy can be understood as correlating to assymetries in implication. If you accumulate observations of any sort, they will eventually develop into evidence for physics. A good model of physics does not constitute evidence of any particular piece of evidence that points to it.

What I believe is your core claim on moral realism:

"My claim is not that we deduce moral reality from physical reality, the claim of Ayn Rand that I disputed back in Chapter XXX. It is that our knowledge of moral facts comes in the same way as our knowledge of physical facts and so has the same epistemological status—a reasonable, although not in either case certain, basis for belief."

My sense is that this just defers the matter from addressing whether morality has an objective basis to whether epistemics has an objective basis, and there it only concludes epistemics is a mechanically objective process. It's also very important to be able to do that if we can do that, but for the same basic reason Descartes found the Cogito and then failed to turn that into a foundation for anything, this doesn't seem like it gets you to the subject of morality at all.

The asymmetry of ontological layers doesn't just mean all evidence leads back to the most fundamental facts over time. It also means that, in the cases where the most fundamental facts cannot lead to a certain reality, that is enormously more important than any one less fundamental fact. Physics can approximate negative theology in this sense. We can say what morality is not, while still remaining committed to moral realism.

When heliocentrism replaced geocentrism, nobody concluded that the sun or the planets did not exist. Precision harms the semiotic entanglements of our emotions, I think, but doesn't actually annihilate meaning.

