David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GSalmon's avatar
GSalmon
Feb 22, 2023

Does there now exist the same sort of libertarian intellectual movement that David describes from the ‘60s through the ‘80s? David himself is obviously still doing great work but is there the same sort of intellectual/political group developing libertarian ideas with the same degree of rigor that existed back then?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nathan Keller's avatar
Nathan Keller
Feb 21, 2023

I am loving digging into this. My position is that in order to be a human you must be a herm. You are a real thinker who gives yoyr opposition their arguments. My women come over to me by saying i am allman. But guess what, i would die from those adrenachromes. By themselv3s male hormones are reactive and I donot know what else

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture