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अक्षर - Akshar's avatar
अक्षर - Akshar
3h

The tax benefit point is likely invalid in USA. I am pretty sure AI can tell you why so I wont write it here.

When I talked to the fellow Indians running these motels they told me that this breakfast option is something they MUST provide because the brand owners such as Marriott force them to provide it through their contracts. Also the cost of these breakfast per guest comes to ~$5. It also forces cost sensitive guests wake up early and checkout early. As you said, the perceived value for guests is way higher than $5.

It is exact opposite for luxury brands. The contracts forbid them from offering free breakfast. This is because most guests are corporate business travellers and their breakfast is paid for by their employer so, it is much easier to milk them by operating a restaurant on property. They sometimes dont even have free parking.

Additionally, Free Breakfast is second to Free Parking in online search filters for hotels. Such filters matter to the cost sensitive road trippers.

Further, USA has a car centric culture. Road trippers such as myself live in motels on outskirts, sightsee throughout the day with my bags in the car and then drive to next spot in the evening. We rarely stay more than 1 night in any motel even in the same city. For such culture predictability becomes more important than variety. I want to just go there in my pajamas grab something I can eat in car and drive away.

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Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
4h

As I understand the tax argument, it would apply only to business travel, paid for by an employer. I have a hard time believing that the Hampton Inn Hilton Head has many business travelers. Yet it offers free breakfast.

As for quality, I do think European standards are just generally higher.

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