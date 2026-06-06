David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
6h

David,

You and I might never agree on government mandated building codes, but there is a libertarian solution: private property associations. I happen to live in such a community in central Ohio. My property owners association has existing rules (which may be amended democratically by a vote of the owners) which could regulate my home’s electrical wiring.

That is both libertarian and democratic, which is as far as I’m willing to go.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
10h

Off-topic: something haywire with the formatting. The first few paragraphs before the first quote have both margins aligned, with lots of extraneous space padding between words. My eyes were really struggling for a few seconds.

Then after the quotes, suddenly only the left column was aligned and the right column was ragged. My eyes were happy again.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture