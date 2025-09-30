A reader commenting on my post describing different kinds of left libertarians proposed that I do the same thing for libertarians more generally. I have already covered left libertarians so this is on the rest of us, multiple lines along which we differ.

Minarchist vs Anarchist

A majority of self-identified libertarians are in favor of less government but not none. Typically, minarchists support the classical liberal list of minimal government functions: Police, Courts, and National Defense. Some also support government money but fewer since Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies demonstrated the possibility of alternatives.

Some regard themselves as libertarians who are neither anarchists nor minarchists, just in favor of much less government than we now have. That might still allow for government subsidy of basic research or campaigns against contagious diseases, perhaps government provision or subsidy of basic schooling. People at that end of the libertarian spectrum might describe themselves as classical liberals or libertarian conservatives.

At the other end of the spectrum are libertarians who believe that all useful functions of government can be replaced by private institutions, commonly referred to as anarchists or anarcho-capitalists. The strongest form of the argument would hold that governments have no useful functions, that everything can be done better privately. That is a hard position for a libertarian economist to hold, given the familiar economic arguments about market failures, situations where voluntary action produces a less desirable outcome than could be produced by government. Fortunately for those of us who are both anarchists and economists, there is the alternative of arguing that although there may be things government can, even will, do that make us better off there is no way of restricting a government with the power to do those things to doing only those, that gains from government doing what it arguably should do are outweighed by costs of it doing what it should not.

Some anarchists, basing their position on natural rights, argue that minarchy is inconsistent with libertarianism since the minarchist government will need taxes to fund itself and taxes, as a violation of property rights, are inconsistent with libertarianism. I reject that argument on the grounds that if anarchy is unable to defend itself against aggressive states or does not work, breaks down into either a new government, perhaps worse than the old, or a lawless society with private rights violation on a larger scale than public rights violation under government, then minarchy may be the most libertarian option available to us. Neither I nor, I think, anyone else has a proof that that cannot happen, that market anarchy not only could but must work.

Some libertarians base their arguments on consequences, on the claim that a libertarian society will be more attractive, by widely shared criteria, than any alternative; their arguments tend to be based on economics. That position is sometimes described as utilitarianism but should not be since utility (average or total) is not the only consequence that people value. Others base their defense of libertarianism on the claim that the violation of libertarian principles is inherently wrong whatever its consequences; their arguments tend to be based on philosophy.

Critics of the consequentialist position argue that its adherents support liberty only by accident, would support tyranny or slavery if they believed that it produced better consequences. They also point out that what consequences are better is a moral, hence philosophical, question to which economics can give no answer. Critics of the deontological position argue that, because it gives respecting rights infinite weight as against other values, it has implications in some situations that no libertarian would follow. They also argue that there is no adequate basis for libertarian rights, no argument that should compel a rational individual to accept them, and that the contents of rights theory becomes less clear the more carefully you look at it, the more willing you are to consider hard problems.

Libertarians vs libertarians

Libertarians distinguish between Libertarians, members of the Libertarian Party, and libertarians who are not. One reason for a libertarian to be a member of the LP is the belief that the best way to make the society more libertarian is by running libertarian candidates. One reason not to be is the belief that there are better ways, perhaps that running candidates is an implicit endorsement of the present political system.

Another reason not to join the LP is that you disagree with its current positions, represented largely by those of the candidates it runs. In the recent past the party ran candidates who were libertarian in only the weakest sense, neither anarchist nor minarchist, watered down its positions in order not to offend the center and left. The Mises Caucus, members who disapproved of that, eventually succeeded in getting control of the party and shifted it to positions modified instead to appeal to the Trumpist right.

That brings up another and related division, between libertarians who see themselves as allies of Trump and the MAGA movement and those who see them as replacing one bad administration/ideology with another.

Objectivists vs Other

Ayn Rand was a very successful author, the creator of a philosophy she called Objectivism and founder of a political/philosophical movement based on it. The political implications of her philosophy were libertarian and many libertarians became libertarian via her writing but Rand herself and her more orthodox supporters rejected the libertarian label.

Considered as a form of libertarianism, Objectivism offers interesting positions on anarchy and minarchy, consequentialist and deontological positions. Rand wanted a single government with a monopoly on retaliatory force, courts and police but agreed with the anarchist claim that funding that government by taxation would be a rights violation. She therefor proposed that the government fund itself by selling services on which it had a monopoly such as the enforcement of contracts. Critics argued that maintaining that monopoly was itself a rights violation since it required the government to use force to prevent competition in the provision of retaliatory force. Either retaliatory force was a rights violation, in which case the monopoly government was violating rights by doing it, or it was not, in which case the monopoly government was violating rights by preventing others from doing it.

Rand’s moral conclusions were deontological — mostly. She dealt with the issue of justifying them by claiming to deduce them from the facts of reality. She dealt with the problem of situations where they led to unacceptable conclusions by labeling all such situations “lifeboat scenarios” and claiming that in such situations the normal rules did not apply.

Foreign Policy

In the decade before WWII conservatives who were in some ways the predecessors of current libertarians mostly favored a non-interventionist foreign policy. During the cold war years, however, libertarians mostly viewed themselves, and were viewed by others, as part of the conservative movement and mostly accepted the active anti-communist foreign policy adopted by that movement, in part because they saw communism as at the opposite extreme from libertarianism. Some, I think more as the years went by, remembered Bourne’s doctrine that war is the health of the state and rejected an interventionist policy for its effects on a country that pursued it while others rejected it on the grounds that an interventionist policy done badly is worse than one not done and we could expect foreign policy done by the state to be done badly.

Austrians vs Marshallians

Many libertarians base their arguments on economics. Some identify with the Austrian school associated with Ludwig von Mises, some with the Marshallian school of Alfred Marshall and the subset of that school identified with the University of Chicago. Libertarians who consider themselves Austrians sometimes claim that only that version of economics is really libertarian, their Chicago opponents disagree. It should be an argument among economists but is often conducted by libertarians with a very limited idea of the ideas of (at least) the school they are arguing against.

More?

What important divisions among libertarians have I left out?

My web page, with the full text of multiple books and articles and much else

Past posts, sorted by topic

A search bar for past posts and much of my other writing