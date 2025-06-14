David Friedman’s Substack

Bruce Adelstein
2h

There's a clever spam block that I use called greylisting. Details here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greylisting_(email)

The idea is that spammers often use fake e-mail addresses, fake domains, etc. When the mail server receives an e-mail from a user for the first time, it delays accepting the e-mail and sends back a code to the server the e-mail is ostensibly from, saying essentially "I didn't get the e-mail. Sorry. Please try resending."

Real e-mail servers have this protection built in, and they just resend. Once the e-mail has been properly resent, the greylist program stores the information in a database and lets future e-mails through.

But if the spammer is spoofing the domain of the sender, the ostensible mail server will say "What? I didn't send that e-mail. I don't know what you are talking about." And then the spam is never delivered.

So this is not quite asking a question that legitimate recipients would know, but it is asking a question of the ostensible sender's email server that a real server would know.

The only downside is a delay in not getting an initial e-mail from someone. This might be several minutes or hours until it is resent. And if course it does not filter out all spam. But it filters out a lot.

Joy Schwabach
3h

1. Phone spam

Call screening on Android phones works well.

How to Enable Call Screening

Open the Phone App: Launch the Phone app on your Android device.

Access Settings: Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner and select Settings.

Select Call Screen: Look for the Call Screen option in the settings menu and tap on it.

Configure Options: You can enable or disable automatic call screening. If your device supports manual screening, you can choose to handle the screening yourself by toggling the option off. If you prefer automatic screening, leave it enabled.

Choose Protection Level: You can select the level of protection you want:

Maximum Protection: Screens all numbers not in your contact list and automatically declines spam.

Medium Protection: Screens suspicious calls and automatically declines spam.

Basic Protection: Automatically declines known spam.

Also, I've converted my landline phone to an internet phone using MagicJack. It was $39 a year when I signed up for a decade or so, slightly more now. It requires the caller to tap a number before getting put through. Robo dialers can't do this.

2. Conversations with Strangers

I talk to Lyft drivers all the time. You can tell whether a conversation is worth continuing by their response to something simple, like your observation of the weather. Most people are more interesting than you'd think, and it's easy to shut off if you change your mind.

3. A Sleep Switch.

You can set a sleep timer for Audible books. Here's how:

While playing an audiobook, tap the timer icon and select a pre-set time or customize your own. The audiobook will then stop playing when the timer reaches zero.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Open the Audible app and start playing a book: Make sure the book you want to listen to is actively playing.

Locate the timer icon: This is usually found within the player controls, often represented by a clock or timer symbol.

Select a time: Choose from the pre-set options (e.g., 15, 30, 45 minutes) or create a custom time by manually setting the duration.

The timer will start: Once you've selected a time, the timer will begin counting down.

Audible will stop automatically: When the timer reaches zero, the audiobook will stop playing.

4. Dishwashers

Maybe when dishwashers are as smart or as interesting as computers, this feature will be more universally in demand. Many people order their computer from someone who puts together the parts, and you can examine all those part offerings on Amazon and elsewhere. I prefer washing dishes by hand, unless it's for a big group.

