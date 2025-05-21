David Friedman’s Substack

Plumber
9h

Looking forward to reading your climate book!

THulsey
14h

David, you say that "we routinely do make [interpersonal comparisons]" and give these examples:

"Utilitarianism and Redistribution"

"a parent making decisions that affect his children;"

"deciding which friend to give a gift to;"

"signal[ing] my feelings, including preferences, in facial expressions, [etc.]"

What on earth do any of these examples have to do with interpersonal comparison as used by utilitarianism? If these are valid, then ordering a pizza expresses "interpersonal comparison."

Interpersonal comparison in utilitarianism is the studied pretense of quantifying subjective preferences so that the entire society's goods can be redistributed to reach some "optimum" – whether "average," or "total," or "just," or "goldilocks," according to some arbitrary scheme.

Your examples are just one-off statements of "I like that," fluttering on the capricious evanescence of whimsy – utterly useless for either quantifying any preference or even for setting ordinal rankings at the scale that utilitarianism demands.

4 replies
23 more comments...

