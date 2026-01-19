David Friedman’s Substack

Frank
18hEdited

I was never into poetry. Came across Edna St. Vincent Millay in High School. The poems I read did nothing for me. I did remember the name, though. Then, not too long ago, I came across this poem, Travel [1921]:

The railroad track is miles away,

And the day is loud with voices speaking,

Yet there isn't a train goes by all day

But I hear its whistle shrieking.

All night there isn't a train goes by,

Though the night is still for sleep and dreaming,

But I see its cinders red on the sky,

And hear its engine steaming.

My heart is warm with the friends I make,

And better friends I'll not be knowing;

Yet there isn't a train I wouldn't take,

No matter where it's going.

The last two lines describe my feelings exactly. I read more about her.

bruce
11h

There's a Kenneth Rexroth anecdote in his 'Autobiographical Novel' claiming to have sex with an elderly poetess, maybe her.

