Good selection, but my shortlist would include The Sack of the Gods and The Gods of the Copy-book Headings. Kipling is almost Shakespearean in the sheer amount of great poetry he wrote.

My favorite: McAndrew's Hymn.

Sample (context explanation - Ferguson is what we might call "the deputy ship engineer" on the relief shift, he's been secretly and gradually raising the the rpms of the engine driving the propeller and thus the speed of the ship a few percent to get home a little faster, something most wouldn't notice, excepting chief engineer McAndrew.)

"His wife's at Plymouth.... Seventy-One-Two-Three since he began -

Three turns for Mistress Ferguson.... an' who's to blame the man?"

16 more comments...

