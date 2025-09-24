David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unknown's avatar
Unknown
12h

When we use to ride motorcycle we had a rule "Better be alive than right". So instead of arguing with the car drivers about the rules they need to adhere to to ensure safety of bikers, we are supposed to take precautions from our side that even the dumb car driver can not put us in harms way.

One thing I realized listening to Milton Friedman's videos was that he had this amazing ability to put forward his views while totally appearing to be on the side of the other person. Countless videos of Mr. Friedman shows him arguing with socialists, communists, feminists, eco-activists, partisan politicians and so on and at no point Mr. Friedman would sound acrimonious. Hence no matter how badly anyone disagrees with him it is simply hard to **hate** him. Similarly, my interactions with you (David) in real life quickly gave away the vibe that you were inherently a kind person and genuine in your desire to be intellectually honest. Somehow that kindness when displayed makes other person much more open to your ideas fostering a better environment for exchanging ideas. Charlie Munger and Warren Buffet are other two people who fall in the same category as the Friedmans. I can not say the same about Thomas Sowell or Walter Williams. Sowell for example argues really well and is factually correct but comes across as someone who has disdain for the other side on certain occasions.

I think modern day politicians and activists should be more like Milton rather than acrimonious communicators they try to be. Perhaps social media and modern media rewards the latter behavior than former in short run and hence people like to use expletives in their speech, call other retards, mentally ill etc.

My above statement should not be seen as any kind of justification of violence what so ever. As a matter of principle I feel political violence is an evil and we must do whatever in our power to stop it.

PS. : I had not known anything about Mr. Kirk until this tragedy happened. I feel deeply sorry for his family and pray they find strength to go through this difficult times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Grey's avatar
Tom Grey
13h

Fine and true in theory, yet missing the truth about the current norms on Free Speech in the USA—many Republicans/ conservatives have been punished by being fired for their speech. Like Amy Wax is fighting.

On Charlie Kirk, many Dems claim, without evidence, that he is hateful & promotes hate, then use this to justify celebrating his murder. It is ok to celebrate the death of Mussolini, as a genuine enemy.

It’s not ok to celebrate the death of a peaceful politician, even with policies you don’t like.

The murder celebrants should all be fired.

Firing them will be the most likely path towards a norm against assassinations, as well as a tit against the many Dem tats, which is the most likely path towards a broader Free Speech norm. One that’s in accord with Rule of Law, so that Dems are less willing to cancel Republicans for speech.

The partisan Harvard should lose its tax exemptions, for being non-partisan, until it has at least 30% Republican professors & 30% Dems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture