David Friedman
Jun 18, 2024

I am currently at Porcfest in New Hampshire. One person I spoke with there made the interesting point that, whether or not one trusts Trump to do any of the things he promises Libertarians, the fact that he makes those promises means that he is openly trying to attract libertarian votes, and having the major parties competing for Libertarian (better for libertarian) votes is a good thing, a way of getting a few of our ideas into the mainstream.

Bruce Adelstein
Jun 16, 2024

> My own view is that the Libertarian Party ought to use elections as a way of spreading libertarian views, not as a way of supporting either either major party candidate.

A related idea is how to use existing policy to do so. Given that most people in the US are not Libertarian (or libertarian), it might make sense for Libertarians to get behind certain current policies that show the benefits of "private ordering" as they say in academia. And that requires prioritization.

For example, a school choice program can show the benefits of more choice and competition in education. Even an imperfect school choice program can do the same. (For example, greater public school choice, or charter schools). Once people see the benefits of that, people might be more receptive to private school choice. But it is their experience with more modest but politically feasible programs make this possible.

On the other hand, Libertarians arguing for full-scale implementation of more extreme plans sees not only an act of futility, but reinforces the image of Libertarians as a bit crazy. Richard Epstein once told me a funny story. He was teaching at USC in the mid-1970s and became friendly with John Hospers, the 1972 Libertarian candidate and a philosophy professor at USC. Hospers was not actively involved in the Libertarian Party at that time, and Epstein asked him why. Hospers -- the former standard bearer -- said "Those guys are crazy. When I go to a meeting, there is endless discussion of trivial issues. For example, if a Libertarian candidate became president, would it be ethical for him to accept a salary?"

Libertarians should view their current job as educating people about the benefits of their policies, not advocating marginally fringe ideas that are rejected by most people. (BTW, I would offer the same advice to socialists and the Green Party, although I am much more confident that they will fail in the quest.)

