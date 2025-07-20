David Friedman’s Substack

As I'm sure you know but didn't mention, institutions and even more, systems of institutions, can and often are trapped at local optimums. A coordinated shift to a better system can be very hard to achieve.

Economics seems like it ties into evolution. Someone tries a new business model, and if it works, it sticks around, maybe obsoleting others. Evolutionary theory can’t yet come up with a way of computing how long a process should take. The same thing seems to apply in economics: isn’t it possible that there really could be better institutions, but they haven’t been made yet? The old saw about an economist rejecting the idea that there’s money on the sidewalk (because someone would have picked it up by now) seems to apply here as well.

I think you can rescue all of these by seeing them as like, what the system tends to in the limit over time.

