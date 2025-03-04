My Views of the Trump Administration
Congratulations, your cancer is cured. But that might be a heart attack
The world is changing very fast and I do not know if I should be booing or cheering. Seen from one angle, the Trump administration is a disaster. Seen from another, it is a better change in America than I could have hoped for, the end of the gradual shift from private to political decision making here and elsewhere, a slow moving catastrophe that has concerned me for most of my life.1
Seen through dark glasses we have a president who is a bully, a blatant liar, either out of touch with reality or disinterested in the connection between what he says and what is, optimizing not for the welfare of America, not even for his own long-term welfare but for attention, status, the fun of being president. Out of either policy or temper he is about to throw Ukraine to the wolves, reward Putin’s aggression, risk the long-term political stability of Europe. Out of bad economics, demagoguery, or both, he is about to cripple America’s trade relations with the rest of the world, making both us and them worse off. For two of his favorite themes, tariffs and immigration, he is even further on the wrong side than Biden was. His surgical reshaping of the federal government is being done with a chainsaw.
Seen through rose tinted glasses, we are finally getting what I have been wanting for more than sixty years, a reversal of the slow drift away from the classical liberalism that built the modern world, the slow drift towards a world where fewer and fewer things are decided by individual choice, towards
EVERYTHING NOT FORBIDDEN IS COMPULSORY.2
As a free bonus, it looks as though the expensive policies based on the climate consensus I have been criticizing for more than a decade are finally being abandoned. As a second free bonus, in part due to Trump’s election, the insanely distorted picture of the world that views all problems of America as due to sexism and racism, mostly imaginary, is gradually falling out of favor.
Foreign Policy
The second edition of my first book contained a chapter entitled “Is There a Libertarian Foreign Policy.” The conclusion was that if libertarianism was defined by its moral views, the rejection of coercion, there was not. We had a choice of an interventionist policy, which in practice would involve allying with foreign states some of them oppressive,
In practice, an interventionist policy almost inevitably involves alliances with the Shah of Iran, or Joseph Stalin, or Ferdinand Marcos, or, in the case of the actual policy of the U.S. over the past 70 years, all of the above.
or a non-interventionist policy.
Under such a policy we defend ourselves not by a network of foreign alliances but by a large number of missiles equipped with thermonuclear warheads. The missiles are pointed at the Soviet Union; if the Soviet Union attacks the U.S., we fire them. The result is to kill something between fifty million and two hundred million inhabitants of the Soviet Union. While a few may be high ranking party officials, most will be innocent victims of the Soviet system …
If libertarianism is defined not as a moral theory but as a view of how the world works, on the other hand, it does give us some basis for choosing between the broad alternatives. The practical problem with an intervention foreign policy:
In order for the policy to work, you must correctly figure out which countries are going to be your enemies and which your allies ten years down the road. If you get it wrong, you find yourself unnecessarily blundering into other people's wars, spending your blood and treasure in their fights instead of theirs in yours. You may, to take an example not entirely at random, get into one war as a result of trying to defend China from Japan, spend the next thirty years trying to defend Japan (and Korea, and Vietnam,. ..) from China, then finally discover that the Chinese are your natural allies against the Soviet Union.
…
The problem with an interventionist foreign policy is that doing it badly is much worse than not doing it at all. Something which must be done well to be worth doing is being done by the same people who run the post office—and about as well.
My conclusion as of the late eighties — the edition was published in 1989:
The first step is to make it clear that the U.S. is moving towards a non-interventionist policy, that at some point in the near future we will stop defending the countries that have been our allies.
So much for theory. Trump is now ending US support for Ukraine, hinting at a future withdrawal from NATO, and I don’t like it. I very much do not want Putin to successfully conquer Ukraine, both for the sake of the Ukrainians and the rest of Europe.
It is tempting to claim that Trump is doing the right thing but doing it wrong, that he should have announced that the US will continue to support Ukraine for another two years to give the European powers time to ramp up their military, end our support then. But it would be tempting for European voters, with lots of other things to spend their money on, to conclude that the arguments that imply support now will still imply it in another two years.
We could at least have continued to deliver arms already pledged.
At some point you have to bite the bullet, end support for present allies with the knowledge that we might not be happy with the results. I can hope that the European NATO powers, with a combined GNP a multiple of Russia’s, will be able to produce or buy enough ammunition and military gear to keep the Ukrainian military fighting. Hopefully, if we are not willing to give arms to Ukraine we will at least be willing to sell them to its supporters.
But there is no guarantee.
Trade Policy
Tariffs are one of the two issues on which Trump is unambiguously worse than his predecessors, judged at least by what he says. For reasons I have discussed here before, I, like most economists, regard the standard arguments for tariffs as nonsense, believe both that our trade deficit is not an inherently bad thing and that there is little reason to expect tariffs to reduce the deficit or increase US employment. Trump claims to believe those things, which means that he is either ignorant or lying.
The one optimistic possibility is that he is lying, that his objective is not to end up with tariffs but to use the threat of tariffs to get other countries to do things he wants, hopefully including dropping their tariffs. One earlier post described some possible evidence for that theory, but I don’t think the odds are very high.
Immigration
My ideal policy would be free immigration into a laissez-faire economy where immigrants had to support themselves, what the US had when my grandparents came. Neither Trump nor his opponents will give us that. The best that can be said for Biden is that although he had mostly the same immigration policy as Trump he didn’t enforce it and Trump may. My guess is that even with the present economy, where immigrants can be substantially subsidized by tax money, we are on net better off having them, but I cannot prove it. If I am right, and if Trump succeeds in deporting most of the illegals, that will make both us and them worse off.
Tests
I voted for neither Trump nor Harris, regarding her as a certainty of bad things, him as a gamble between good and very bad. The evidence on how the gamble came out will come in over the next few years.
The questions are:
Is the federal budget bigger or smaller than in previous years? Part of Trump’s claim is that he is reducing the size of government, shrinking the budget. Is it true or is he cutting things he dislikes, expanding things he likes, for a net increase to be paid for with borrowed money? That should be the first and most unambiguous evidence.
Are tariffs higher or lower a year, two years, three years after Trump takes office? I am afraid I know the answer but I could be wrong.
Has Trump deported most of the illegal immigrants or only the ones who can be collected easily because they have been arrested for crimes other than illegal immigration? Has legal immigration increased or decreased?
Does Trump’s foreign policy look more like a move to noninterventionism or like switching sides, intervening in the Ukraine war in favor of Russia?
I know what answers I want, will be pleasantly surprised if I get them.
Sign over the ant nest in The Once and Future King.
I quibble only about the unalloyed good of immigration, legal or not, when it is induced by welfare, or especially when it includes refugees who seem to know nothing of our country and did not really choose coming here. The "Queers for Palestine" idiocy, even though not directly related to immigration, pretty much sums up my disgust with politically-induced immigration. I wouldn't care if cities and states want to tax themselves to lure in immigrants, except that the feds, and thus all taxpayers, keep bailing them out.
Ukraine raises many thoughts, but foremost is that wars are started by "leaders" and fought by what can only be termed slaves. Even with a voluntary US military, they are not free to quit, or to choose which wars they will support, and that makes them some kind of slave in my mind.
Putin is a dictator, regardless of how many 90% elections he wins, and a threat to his neighbors. The parallels with Hitler, Czechoslovakia, and Poland are too striking for me to ignore, and he has nuclear weapons. But Ukraine is as corrupt, and Zelensky has canceled elections, shut down newspapers and TV stations, and behaved like a dictator in many ways. His apologists say the Ukraine constitution allows canceling elections; I say so what — Hitler won his election, although by a plurality and not a majority, was appointed legally, and the 1933 Enabling Act which treated his decrees as legally enacted legislation was also legal per their constitution. I don't put Lincoln on a pedestal, yet he didn't cancel the 1864 elections even though 1/3 of the country was in rebellion and he stood a real chance of losing the election.
If Ukraine were not nearly so corrupt, and did not have such an undemocratic government, and my own government were not stealing my taxes to forward to Ukraine without any kind of democratic vote, I would probably send money to help them. Ifff.....
But that brings up the problem of leaders starting wars and slaves fighting them. Borders in that area have been fluid since the inhabitants were living in mud huts. An earlier version of my Chartertopia allowed anyone owning a parcel on a political district border to move his political allegiance to the other side; to move the district border. Where would the Russia Ukraine border be if those people had that choice? The USSR shifted Crimea from Russia to Ukraine in 1954, I think; Ukraine gave its nuclear weapons to Russia in exchange for the promise to respect the existing border. Putin broke that promise in 2014, but how many Crimeans thought that was the right thing to do? Russia infiltrated Ukraine's border districts to foment rebellion, but those provinces apparently had a lot of sentiment to being under Russian control. Who knows what the actual people in question think is right? Both Russia and the EU+US meddled in Ukraine elections, to the point that no one knows what the electorate actually wants. What did the Mexican inhabitants think when the Gadsden purchase made them Americans overnight? Did anyone ask them?
I am not worried about Russian steamrolling its way into Europe proper; Putin's original invasion of Ukraine from Belarus to the north was stopped by the Ukrainians themselves before any foreign aid arrived, and Russia hasn't gotten any stronger in the meantime. The Biden and EU support for Ukraine so far has been miserly and stingy because they don't want Russia to lose and feel it might as well use its nuclear weapons, which is a really hypocritical policy towards the millions of Ukrainians and Russians caught up in their leaders' meat grinder. I get the strong impression that China's policy of helping Russia has exactly the same purpose: keep Russia from either winning or losing. A humane policy would have ended this war long ago, even if it meant Russia winning, just as a humane 1914 policy would have let Germany conquer France a second time, which wouldn't have been any worse an outcome than the first time in 1870.
So no, I am not in favor of saving the Ukraine leader's skin, even if it means chalking up a "win" for Putin. I'm really sympathetic to the people directly affected, and the world would be a more peaceful prosperous world if Russia had come out of 1991 as an actual stable democracy, but the only influence I have on any of this is a vote every four years, and whatever Trump's motivations have been, the only sane choice available right now seems to me to stop them fighting, or at the very least, stop stealing my taxes to prop up one undemocratic "leader" against another.
It's funny because I think I agree with you on most things, yet I find myself giddy much of the time at the things Trump is doing. They seem like things libertarians and conservatives have long claimed they wanted to do but never had the nerve to do even when they had the power to do so.
I never did really accept the libertarian logic on immigration, so there's that. Economics are one thing, but culture matters too, even if immigrants on balance increased GDP. The fact that cities are sagging under the weight of illegal immigrants also says that either the economic analysis is wrong, or it applies only on long time scales. I'm also annoyed at the approach of having laws and not enforcing them, as opposed to having the debate an implementing policy accordingly. Merit based immigration and elimination of birthright citizenship (if possible) seem like no-brainers.
On tariffs I mostly agree. I wish Trump wasn't so obsessed with them. I hope he is using them as foreign policy tools and not because he thinks they make sense economically. Having said that, I'm open to arguments related to maintaining our manufacturing base, and while at that maintaining a work outlet for the blue collar workforce. That may lead to fewer people on welfare and with drug problems, which we have to pay for anyway.