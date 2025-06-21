David Friedman’s Substack

Dan F
1h

Agree 100%. A Libertarian party has a very different nature from that of a party that is oriented towards yielding power. Some people don't see this, and I suspect some people try to obscure it, because playing the traditional political game yields more concentrated benefits, while merely using the political game as a vehicle for ideas yields dispersed benefits.

Chartertopia
38m

I don't agree that the Socialists were the reason the mainstream parties became more socialist. I believe they did so because politicians, by definition, are authoritarians who like telling everyone else what to do, and governments are the perfect vehicle for doing so. Socialists merely provided new excuses for expanding government.

"True" libertarians will never have that success, because they preach that people can solve problems on their own, and the last thing any bureaucrat or politician wants is to solve the problems that put them in power. Spreading the idea that people don't need government goes against their very way of life.

That is why I do not approve of the Mises takeover. I don't expect the LP to win any nation-wide political contests, or even state-wide. A few county elections, maybe. Inviting Trump to speak didn't bother me; trying to explicitly trade LP support, to tell LP members to vote for Trump, was the end of my support for the LP.

I want a national party that has principles and doesn't care about currying favor with the kleptocrats. If a libertarian is elected to some county board of supervisors or a city council, I don't expect someone who demands his right to come to meetings nude and smoking pot. I expect a push for fiscal responsibility, reining in police abuses, and holding civil servants to account. Rand Paul and Thomas Massie are doing about the best they can, and that is good enough for me. Oliver Chase? Give me a break. Joy whats-her-name? No thanks. Gary Johnson was OK the first time, with hints of Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, but the second time he insisted on Weld, and that was terrible.

I want a part with principles, to shame the other parties, and the current LP is not that.

5 more comments...

