James Alexander
Politics is such a dirty game it attracts so many bad actors. Libertarians by joining into politics will inevitably attract them too.

Winning the zeitgeist might be the best thing to do. Perhaps the boors should infiltrate the current Republican movement and the wimps the current Democrats. Together they could win regardless of which big party wins the vote.

I was sometimes happy to call myself a socialist because I thought libertarianism the best thing for society.

It is unfortunate that a movement where everyone at least agrees on constraining government has become so bogged down by these niche ideological differences that are more academic than practical. If Libertarians want to capture even a fraction of the vote from the two major parties, they need to accept what those parties did long ago, which is that electoral success hinges on prioritizing winning elections over maintaining ideological purity in their coalitions. The irony is that the differences between the various factions of conservatives/right-wing populists and leftists in the United States are much more significant than the differences between libertarians in practice.

Minarchists, ancaps, bleeding hearts, objectivists, paleolibertarians, and libertarian conservatives all have the same public policy priorities and overriding vision of limited government. Unfortunately, I don't see the LP matching its 2016 performance anytime soon, if ever. Having two competent and experienced former governors on the Libertarian ticket less than a decade later seems impossible. It is hard to imagine what America might be like now if Johnson and Weld had just left the White House this January.

