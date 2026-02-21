David Friedman’s Substack

Chuck37
Chuck37
12h

I'm not strongly taking this position, but one could argue that there is an additional benefit to keeping manufacturing in the US, even if it is inefficient in the narrow sense. This could be from a national security perspective or from the perspective of maintaining meaningful work for people who will not realistically be able to do office/intellectual work.

William H Stoddard
William H Stoddard
25m

As S.M. Stirling observed, taking a substantial part of your Gross Domestic Product and shipping it overseas to be physically destroyed also makes a country poorer. But it's part of war as it's fought now. Some of Trump's tariffs, especially the extraordinarily high ones, seem to be intended as a moral equivalent of war, in the spirit of the definition "a weapon is a device for making your enemy change his mind." And they do seem to have had that effect on more than one foreign country. In a world where nearly all national governments are trying to achieve protectionist goals, and apparently not merely as rhetoric but more or less seriously, might this approach not be a less bad way to change their minds than going to war, or than ineffectively threatening war? The comparison to free trade policy may be applying the wrong metric.

