David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
17h

That sounds like something I might have said, but if it was me, I meant it in practical terms: not believing evolution (which does not necessarily mean disbelieving it) just doesn't make any difference in most people's lives. Flat Earth is the same; airline pilots and ship navigators can get to where they're going even if they don't think the Earth is round. Just follow the GPS directions.

As Sherlock Homes said to Dr. Watson, it really makes little difference to most people whether the Earth revolves around the moon or the sun. We say the sun and moon rise and set, which is errant nonsense but doesn't matter, whether we realize it or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Joy Schwabach's avatar
Joy Schwabach
17h

I challenge you to read any book by Joel Fuhrman, M.D. and see if you're still skeptical about nutritional advice. It seems to me that your skepticism about nutrition is the same as skepticism about science in general. Nutritional studies are a rapidly evolving science. But if you don't want to read Furhman's books, perhaps look up salt on NutritionFacts.org, or better yet, get either or both of these books by Michael Greger, M.D.: "How Not to Die" or "How Not to Age." I'll be surprised if nutrition doesn't become a new interest for you. I quoted you yesterday at a political gathering. I enjoy your blog very much, despite this criticism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture