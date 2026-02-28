David Friedman’s Substack

Andy G
“That is one example of a broader point. Under institutions of secure property rights and voluntary transfers, individuals gain by the existence of other individuals as potential trading partners. In a transfer society that is no longer true — individuals may correctly believe that it is in their interest to keep out people, potential free riders or rivals for power.

It might even be in their interest, given the power, to push them out.”

Thank you for being the rare open borders - or “we should have compassion for illegal immigrants” - advocate who acknowledges that, in our current system of a very large welfare state, people who oppose mass illegal immigration can take that position from a legitimate rational basis, not merely because they are “hateful bigots.”

4a) The Endogeneity of Preferences

Economics assumes given preferences and explains behavior as responses to changing opportunities. If preferences are endogenous, economics becomes tautological -- anything can be explained, nothing can be rejected. Thus, economics becomes useless. The conceivable useful complement would be a theory of preference formation. We don't have one.

I think this very much fits the temper of the times, and I don't mean just Trump's times. Just think how much psychology and sociology is putting forward such stuff. It is tremendously popular with much of the public, in sharp contrast to economics. Psychological introspection, like astrology, is much more popular than budget constraints.

I'd call it all wishful thinking, nothing more.

ETA: a to 4, for a b is coming.

