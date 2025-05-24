David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
THulsey's avatar
THulsey
6m

David, sorry, but with all respect, you are exasperatingly stubborn. Let's go at this a different way.

1. What is the meaning of "utility," or "total utility," or "average utility" (or other lawyerly form) other than "what's best"?

>>Kind of woolly, eh? Ya gonna build a society on that?

2. Can "what's best" be quantified, or measured in any way that's useful for ordinal ranking of "utilities"?

>>No, it is UTTERLY SUBJECTIVE.

3. Does any utilitarian, or any kinda-sorta-maybe utilitarian hereabouts, assert that this "what's best" is permanent?

>>No, it is as evanescent as a maiden's daydream on a summer day.

4. While nobody has suggested a utilitarian standard requiring it be "done perfectly" for "eight billion strangers" (can you say "straw man"?), how is a subjective, evanescent, botched standard going to provide any meaningful measure?

>>Impossible.

5. If "utilitarian" applies not just to Bentham, but to Marshall, von Mises – actually anybody on the face of the earth who opines as to "what's best" – how useful is that term in identifying anyone's position?

>>It isn't.

6. You say:

"[I] use signals I get through the price system to provide information about indirect effects of my actions"

and

"The concept of economic efficiency, the nearest thing modern economics offers to a way of evaluating economic outcomes"

>>Here you want to roll market pricing under the rubric of "utilitarianism" – this is really beyond too slippery. You are making EVERYBODY AND HIS DOG a "utilitarian," which by that inclusiveness renders the term useless.

** UTILITARIANISM IS !_NOT_! MARKET PRICING ** Jeremy Bentham's "hedonistic calculus" is specifically NON-MARKET, resting on measuring pleasure/satisfaction/what's best by totally goofy categories like intensity, duration, certainty, propinquity, etc., etc. etc.

** THE WORD 'UTILITARIANISM' HAS SIGNIFICANCE ONLY IN SOME NON-MARKET SENSE LIKE "HEDONISTIC CALCULUS **

7. Is Walter Block mistaken in saying that you stake libertarianism on a utilitarian defense? Is that why you are determined to defend it, no matter how far out of recognition or meaning it must be stretched?

>>Either Block was a fabricator or that seems to be the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
30m

Which do you believe is more nearly libertarian--act or rule utilitarianism?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture